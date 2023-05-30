Man With Plan: MK Stalin Lauds MS Dhoni On CSK’s Record Fifth IPL Win

IPL 2023 came to an end and despite the match being delayed by the unprecedented rain, one could have only wished for such a close finish. Breaking the magic spell by Mohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja finished it off in the Dhoni style by scoring a boundary. CSK has now come on par with Mumbai Indians (MI) winning the tournament for the fifth time. The 214-run chase in the IPL 2023 Final is also the highest-ever run chase by any team in the tournament’s 16-year history.

Tamil Nadu’s Chief minister who is currently on a foreign tour to Japan also shared the jubilation congratulating the team and Dhoni, Jadeja who ‘held his nerve’ in a crunch situation. “Congrats to the yellow brigade of #CSK on their 5th IPL Trophy under the man with a plan for every situation @msdhoni! This is cricket at its very best and Jadeja who held his nerve in the face of adversity has sealed a historic victory for CSK. #IPLFinals2023.”

After hitting the boundary off the last ball of the match, as Jadeja ran towards the CSK Dugout, Dhoni who usually is calm and composed on the pitch couldn't hold back his emotions and lifted Jadeja as other members of CSK also joined in.

After Chennai's win, the internet broke out with congratulatory messages from the masses. Even Google CEO Sundar Pichai chimed in with his thoughts after the game. He took to Twitter and lauded the efforts of both teams and congratulated the Chennai Super Kings on the win. He also wished well for the Gujarat Titans and claimed that they would bounce back even better the next year. Pichai Tweeted,

Some final that one! Great #TATAIPL as always and congrats to CSK! and GT will be back stronger next year! https://t.co/R75CJeTfgx — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) May 29, 2023

CSK - Five-time IPL champion

The first IPL final played on a reserve day saw exemplary batting from the Gujarat Titans with the Orange cap winner Shubman Gill in the first wicket 67-run partnership with Wriddhiman Saha scoring 39 (20 balls) before falling victim to Dhoni’s nanosecond reaction time stumping. Score 67 for 1 - followed by two strong partnerships between B Sai Sudharsan - Saha (64 runs) and B Sai Sudharsan - Pandya (81 runs). Gujarat Titans piled up 213 runs at the loss of four wickets - the highest score in an IPL final.

However, rain interrupted the match immediately after the beginning of the CSK innings in the first over. CSK was then given a target of 171 runs in 15 overs. They chased it down to win their fifth title.