'Many More To Come': Cricket World Bows Down To Dhoni-led CSK As Team Wins 5th IPL Title

Chennai Super Kings wins IPL title for the record fifth time on Tuesday after Ravindra Jadeja starred in the final against Gujarat Titans.

Mahima Joshi
MS Dhoni

Dhoni-led CSK recorded their record fifth win. (Image: Twitter)


Chennai Super Kings claimed the IPL title for the record fifth time in the early hours of Tuesday, May 30, in a nail-biting match against the Gujarat Titans after Ravindra Jadeja finished the game in MS Dhoni style by hitting two boundaries in the last two balls at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The CSK win came after the 2023 IPL final match was curtailed by the rains. 

With the second innings reduced to 15 overs giving Dhoni-led CSK 171 runs to chase, the match will always be remembered by the cricket fans, especially the last over which will be unarguably treated as one of the greatest overs of the season. Apart from this, the match will always be remembered by Dhoni fans, who saw the cool, calm and composed former Indian skipper in tears following Chennai’s unconventional win. 

Cricket world reacts to CSK's 5th IPL title

Reacting to the CSK’s 5th IPL title win, former Indian cricket player Irfan Pathan took to Twitter and wrote, “Naseeb ka dhani MS Dhoni well done. Jadeja you beauty. Rayudu that’s the way to retire what a player you have been. (sic)”

Harbhajan Singh also could not hold his praises for CSK and Dhoni back and termed their chase ‘Simply incredible’. “Haven’t seen Dhoni lifting anyone before like he lifted Jadeja. This is their 5th title. Means a lot to him and the team.” 

Indian bater Virat Kohli also took to Instagram and post a story congratulating MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja. “What a Champion @ravindra.jadeja. Well done CSK and special mention to @mahi7781,” Kohli wrote with a picture of CSK celebrating its grand victory. 

Here's how cricket world reacted to CSK's 5th IPL title: 

Meanwhile, as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 edition ended on Tuesday with CSK winning the title for the fifth time, both Shubman Gill and Mohammed Shami ended with the Orange and Purple Cap, respectively. 

