Marsh Hails Harry Brook Fielding Effort; Fans In Disbelief Over Missed Catch Of The Season

Harry Brook has faced immense criticism as he has failed again to deliver for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023. The English international managed to run into just two balls and returned to the pavilion without adding a single run to his tally. Mitchell Marsh, who had an outstanding game both with the bat and ball, dismissed him for a duck.

But he has now earned plaudits for his excellent effort on the pitch. Marsh made a hit that could have crossed the boundary, but Brook had some other plans. The youngster jumped high and tried to reach the ball. He couldn't get the catch, but was fortunate in preventing a boundary with his spectacular effort.

Harry Brook's stunning effort breaks the internet

Marsh, who was at the crease, commended his grind as he only made one run of that ball. Marsh took four wickets and also went on to score a whopping 63 runs for his side in the IPL match.

Read More: DC vs SRH today match IPL 2023 Live Score

No this isn’t a superman flying

It’s Harry brook pic.twitter.com/n7QCagVGdE — STON.POST (@ston1post) April 29, 2023