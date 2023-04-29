Marsh Hails Harry Brook Fielding Effort; Fans In Disbelief Over Missed Catch Of The Season

Quick links:
Image: JioCinema/BCCI
Harry Brook has faced immense criticism as he has failed again to deliver for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023. The English international managed to run into just two balls and returned to the pavilion without adding a single run to his tally. Mitchell Marsh, who had an outstanding game both with the bat and ball, dismissed him for a duck.
But he has now earned plaudits for his excellent effort on the pitch. Marsh made a hit that could have crossed the boundary, but Brook had some other plans. The youngster jumped high and tried to reach the ball. He couldn't get the catch, but was fortunate in preventing a boundary with his spectacular effort.
Marsh, who was at the crease, commended his grind as he only made one run of that ball. Marsh took four wickets and also went on to score a whopping 63 runs for his side in the IPL match.
13 cr wasool fielding #SRHvsDC #HarryBrook #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/KRBourKYFB— Saina Singh (@sainaa_singh) April 29, 2023
No this isn’t a superman flying— STON.POST (@ston1post) April 29, 2023
It’s Harry brook pic.twitter.com/n7QCagVGdE
Wow!! Almost the catch of the season#IPL2023— Aryan1.exe (@aryan_ye_he) April 29, 2023
Credits -@JioCinema pic.twitter.com/MZd78fBNhu
A moment of brilliance from Brook as he pulls off a remarkable save at the boundary.— MazaPlay (@PlayMaza) April 29, 2023
📷: JioCinema#HarryBrook #MitchellMarsh #Delhi #Hyderabad #IndianT20League #T20 #MazaPlay pic.twitter.com/grenDQ8lb2
Appreciation from Mitchell Marsh for Harry Brooks masterclass on field ❤️#HarryBrook #Mitchellmarsh #DCvsSRH #IPL2023 #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/06oIRj7wIJ— Akash Sharma (@uncutnazaare) April 29, 2023
What incredible efforts from Harry Brook - it was almost the catch of the season!#DCvsSRH pic.twitter.com/DD4mQMxSGF— Chandra Shekar (@Shekar4266) April 29, 2023
Harry Brook's acrobatic effort saves precious runs for his team at the boundary in the game against Delhi in Indian T20 League 2023.#HarryBrook #Hyderabad #Catch #Delhi #IndianT20League #ITL2023 #SKY247 #Socialmedia pic.twitter.com/NlDmbNX4Jt— Sky247 (@officialsky247) April 29, 2023
Harry Brook takes 13.25cr catch🔥#DCvsSRH pic.twitter.com/9mlOLQ5iM7— Harry (@cricxharry) April 29, 2023
