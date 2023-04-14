MI vs DC: Mumbai Indians registered their first victory of the IPL 2023 against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi by six wickets after captain Rohit Sharma ended up scoring a half-century in the match. DC on the other hand was handed over a fourth straight loss in the tournament and they are now placed at the bottom of the table.

On one end Rohit Sharma broke his drought of half-centuries in the IPL so on the other end Suryakumar Yadav's woes with the bat continued and was dismissed for a duck in the match. Surya also didn't have a great day in the field as he dropped two catches of Axar Patel after which he scored a half-century and took DC to a respectable total.

Surya however while attempting a catch also hurt his eye and needed treatment for the same. Mumbai Indians head coach Mark Boucher has now thrown some light regarding the brake request that Suryakumar Yadav made during the match against Delhi Capitals.

'His eye was starting to swell': Mark Boucher

“He did get hit on the field, he came in, and his eye was starting to swell. He had to ice it. I came in thinking, maybe we move him down in the order. He meets me in the bathroom and says, 'coach, actually I want to bat 4'. For me, that's not shying away from anything", Mark Boucher said in the post-match press interaction.

READ: KKR vs SRH IPL Live Score, today match latest updates

The former South African wicketkeeper-batsman further added that these are certain types of characters that he wants in the Mumbai Indians dressing room. “These are the type of characters you want in the dressing room. When the times are tough, they're not scared to hide on the back of the change room. They want to go out there. So, well done", Mark Boucher added.

Mumbai Indians register first win of IPL 2023

Coming back to the match, Mumbai Indians while bowling first wrapped up the Delhi Capitals' first innings for a score of 172 in which David Warner scored a 47 ball 51 which compiled six fours. No other batsman apart from Warner was able to stay at the crease for long and it was Axar Patel who provided the much-needed boost to the innings and hit 54 runs off 25 balls.

Chasing the target, Mumbai Indians received a good start from the openers and Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma added 71 runs for the first wicket. Kishan was however dismissed for 31 but Rohit remained at the crease and hit an IPL half-century after almost two years.

At the MI were able to win the match by six wickets and also opened their account in the IPL 2023.