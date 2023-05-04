MI Takes Dig At PBKS' 'We'd Like To Report A Crime' Tweet After Winning Reverse Fixture

Punjab Kings were not able to get over the line against Mumbai Indians in match 46 of IPL 2023 and lost the match by six wickets in a high-scoring encounter in Mohali. After Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma's show in the first innings, it was an Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav show which blew the PBKS bowlers along with them and the hosts had to end up on the losing side.

Now, Mumbai Indians have taken a subtle dig at the Punjab Kings and have tweeted on Twitter for the same following their win, To all, Police departments, Nothing to report here. We just played a game of cricket in Mohali and a team was beaten here. You guys have important matters to take care of. Thank you for your services as always", MI said in a tweet.

Mumbai Indians take a subtle dig at Punjab Kings

To all Police departments,



Nothing to report here. We just played a game of cricket in Mohali and a team was beaten here. You guys have important matters to take care of. Thank you for your services as always 🫡 🇮🇳💙#OneFamily #PBKSvMI #MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #TATAIPL — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 3, 2023

If we talk about the whole matter, then we shall have to go back in the past when Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians took on each other in match 31 of the IPL 2023, it was Arshdeep Singh who rattled the MI batsmen and helped PBKS achieve a 13 run win at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Arshdeep's toe-crushing yorkers broke the middle stumps of Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhera to which Punjab Kings had tweeted on Twitter. Punjab then had written in a tweet, "Hey Mumbai Police, we'd like to report a crime."

READ: KKR vs SRH IPL Live Score, today match latest updates

What had Punjab Kings tweeted?

If we talk about the match in detail, Punjab Kings batting first put up a gigantic total of 214/3 wherein Liam Livingstone was the top scorer with 82 runs off 42 balls. His innings included seven fours and four sixes. None of the MI bowlers were able to control the PBKS batsmen and went for a lot of runs.

Chasing the target, Mumbai Indians didn't find any difficulty and they got home by six wickets courtesy half-centuries from Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav.