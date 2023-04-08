MI Vs CSK: Ravindra Jadeja Stuns Cameron Green With Reflex Catch Off Own Delivery | WATCH

MI vs CSK: Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja took a sensational catch in Match 12 of IPL 2023 between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. Bowling in the 9th over, Jadeja took a brilliant reflex catch to dismiss million-dollar Cameron Green for 12 off 11 balls. A video of Jadeja's catch is doing rounds on social media. In the video. the left-handed player can be seen taking the superb catch with umpire Chris Gaffaney ducking for cover behind him as Green smashed a powerful shot straight at the bowler's end.

As far as the match is concerned, Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Wankhede Stadium. Batting first, Mumbai Indians suffered yet another collapse as they continued to lose wickets at regular intervals. Ishan Kishan and Tim David top scored for the side with 32 and 31 runs respectively. Mumbai somehow managed to cross the 150-run mark despite a terrific bowling display from CSK's bowlers. Jadeja finished with figures of 4-0-20-3. Mumbai posted 157/8 in 20 overs.

MI vs CSK: Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Arshad Khan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff

MI Subs: Ramandeep Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Karthikeya, Nehal Wadhera

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Sisanda Magala, Tushar Deshpande

CSK Subs: Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ambati Rayudu, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Subhranshu Senapati

Image: BCCI