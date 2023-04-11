MI Vs DC: Rohit Sharma Catches Up With Delhi Capitals Players Ahead Of Crucial Clash

IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians are all set to lock horns against Delhi Capitals in Match 16 of IPL 2023 on Tuesday. The match is slated to take place in Delhi with a scheduled start of 7:30 PM IST. Ahead of the highly-anticipated encounter, players from both camps were seen meeting each other after the practice session on Monday. Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma was seen catching up with Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, and Ishant Sharma in a photo shared on Twitter by Delhi Capitals.

Manish Pandey and Suryakumar Yadav, as well as Kieron Pollard and Rovman Powell, were among the players who posed for the camera apart from Rohit Sharma. Yash Dhull and Dewald Brevis, who both played at the 2022 U-19 World Cup for their respective countries, were also seen posing together in one of the pictures.

Both Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are lurking at the bottom of the points table, having failed to win even a single game in IPL 2023 thus far. While Mumbai Indians have played two matches and have lost both of them, Delhi Capitals have played three games and failed to win even a single one of them. Both teams will be eager to register their first win of the season on Tuesday. Jofra Archer might once again miss out for Mumbai due to injury concerns. Meanwhile, Mitchell Marsh is expected to miss the game for Delhi Capitals.

Delhi Capitals

Predicted bat-first XI: David Warner (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel (wk), Chetan Sakariya, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje.

Predicted bowl-first XI: David Warner (captain), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel (wk), Chetan Sakariya, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar.

Mumbai Indians

Predicted bat-first XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Sandeep Warrier.

Predicted bowl-first XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Piyush Chawla, Hrithik Shokeen, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff, Sandeep Warrier.

