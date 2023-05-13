The Mumbai Indians were able to defeat table-toppers Gujarat Titans in match 57 of the Indian Premier League 2023 by 27 runs after Suryakumar Yadav hit a match-winning hundred and played an innings of 103 runs off 49 balls. His innings included 11 fours and six sixes and also paced his innings at a strike rate of 210.20. Surya hit shots in all the directions of the ground but one shot that impressed every cricket expert was he hit towards the point and third-man region to Mohammed Shami.

Former Australian cricketer and IPL coach Tom Moody also heaped praise for the new Mr. 360 and was also left in complete 'awe' seeing Suryakumar Yadav hit such a shot. “That particular ball, I don't think I have ever seen a six over third man with a vertical bat. I've seen hits with a horizontal bat, a cut shot going over the third man. I have never seen a six-hit vertically through the middle of the bat, I have also seen a thick-edged fly. Never seen this before in my life!", Moody said to ESPNcricinfo.

“I've seen nearly 10 million balls bowled in my lifetime in all forms of the game, and I've never seen that before. It was totally mint. It was in his head, and no one else's head, that he was capable of doing that", Tom Moody continued.

How do you hit a cover drive but get it over third man for six?



We watched SKY do it here and still can't understand. What about you? 😵‍💫#IPLonJioCinema #MIvGT pic.twitter.com/kg9QU7jxuW — JioCinema (@JioCinema) May 12, 2023

Speaking about the MI vs GT IPL 2023 match, Mumbai Indians batting first in the match secured a first innings score of 218/5 wherein apart from Suryakumar Yadav's hundred, skipper Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan also ended up playing cameo innings of 31 and 29 runs respectively. Rashid Khan was the lone warrior in the Titans' bowling lineup and ended the innings with a four-wicket haul.

Rashid Khan didn't only star with the ball but also played a blistering inning of 79 runs off just 32 balls and his innings also included three fours and ten sixes. No other batsman other than Rashid was able to stay at the crease for long and due to this, the Gujarat Titans had to end up being on the losing side by 27 runs.