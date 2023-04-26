MI vs GT: Umpires commit huge blunder on Arjun Tendulkar's ball, leave Brett Lee fuming- WATCH

Gujarat Titans continued their winning momentum in IPL 2023 as they defeated five-time champions Mumbai Indians by 55 runs in match 35 of the ongoing season. However, it was a moment that took place during the initial stages of 1st innings which caught everyone's attention.

In the 3rd over of the first innings of the MI vs GT match, Gujarat Titans' opening batsman Wriddhiman Saha gloved Arjun Tendulkar to Ishan Kishan down the leg side for MI's first breakthrough.

MI vs GT: Saha takes DRS review after 15 seconds

The umpire raised the finger, Saha went for the review. The only problem there was that a hesitant Saha after consulting with partner Shubman Gill, took more than 15 seconds to review the decision and asked for DRS review only after the timer had expired.

Shockingly, instead of telling Saha that the time to opt for the DRS was over, the two on-field umpires Anil Chaudhary and Nand Kishore upheld the call and went upstairs.­­­ Check out the video below.

Chris Gaffaney, the TV umpire too did not find anything wrong with it and went ahead with reviewing the decision. The replay showed a spike on Ultra Edge so although Saha eventually had to depart and Arjun Tendulkar got his 3rd wicket of the tournament.

Brett Lee and Matthew Hayden left shocked

The event did not go well with on-air commentators Danny Morrison and Matthew Hayden and here's how they reacted. "Oh, too late brother! You're out of here," said Morrison on-air, but was in for a surprise when the umpires accepted the request, going upstairs. "It was a very late call," added Matthew Hayden. "Well... he's given him." Even Brett Lee was unimpressed as he tweeted: "Why have the 15 sec referral rule in cricket if the 3rd umpire doesn't enforce it ? @IPL #timesup".

Why have the 15 sec referral rule in 🏏 if the 3rd umpire doesn’t enforce it ? @IPL #timesup — @BrettLee_58 (@BrettLee_58) April 25, 2023

Gujarat Titans move to second place after 55 run win vs MI

Coming back to the MI vs GT in Indian Premier League 2023, batting first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad the hosts posted a first-innings total of 207/6 in which Shubman Gill top scored with 56 runs from 34 balls. His innings included seven fours and one six. David Miller and Abhinav Manohar gave the finishing boost to the Titans' innings and ended up playing knocks of 46 and 42 runs respectively.

Chasing the target the Mumbai Indians didn't have a good start as they lost captain Rohit Sharma for a score of four. Ishan Kishan also was also not able to do much damage and departed for 13 whereas Cameron Green tried to attack the Gujarat Titans bowlers but fell after scoring 26 balls 33. Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma also didn't stand up to the expectations and got out early. Nehal Wadhera though tried to hit some big shots and scored 40 runs off just 21 balls at a strike rate of 190.

At last, Mumbai Indians were handed over their fourth defeat which was also their second in a row. With the win Gujarat Titans jumped to the second spot in the updated IPL 2023 points table whereas MI stands in seventh place.