MI Vs GT, IPL 2023: Confirmed Playing 11, Impact Players, Last-minute Dream11 Fantasy Tips

In the never-ending IPL 2023 action, today one of the most anticipated battles will take place. It is Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium. This will only be their second meeting in the coveted tournament.

Gujarat Titans, the defending champions, have started the contention for the title defense on a positive note. The team has won 4 out of the 6 matches played and currently stands on 4th position on the IPL 2023 Points Table. Mumbai Indians on the other hand underwent a horrendous start but soon found the winning route. So, far MI has won 3 and lost 3. The matchup is quite an intriguing one as Hardik Pandya will be up against the team that brought him into the fray of International cricket. Moreover, player battles like Rohit Sharma vs. Rashid Khan, Suryakumar Yadav vs Mohammad Shami, or maybe Arjun Tendulkar vs. Rahul Tewatia, would be on display. Thus, with so much to look forward to let's pay heed to some major aspects of the match.

MI vs GT, IPL 2023 match: Confirmed playing XI

Mumbai Indians : Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff

: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma

MI vs GT, IPL 2023 match: Impact players

Mumbai Indians: Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Mulani, Vinod, Sandeep Warrier

Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Mulani, Vinod, Sandeep Warrier Gujarat Titans: Josh Little, Dasun Shanaka, Sai Kishore, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi

MI vs GT, IPL 2023 match: Toss update

Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bowl first.

MI vs GT, IPL 2023 match: What is the head-to-head record?

The teams have come across only once previously and in that match, Mumbai Indians edged Gujarat Titans by 5 runs. Thus, it is 1-0 in favor of MI.

MI vs GT, IPL 2023 match: MI vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Wriddhiman Saha, Ishan Kishan

Wriddhiman Saha, Ishan Kishan Batters: Shubman Gill (vice captain), Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, David Miller

Shubman Gill (vice captain), Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, David Miller All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (c), Cameron Green

Hardik Pandya (c), Cameron Green Bowlers: Arjun Tendulkar, Mohammad Shami, Rashid Khan

MI vs GT, IPL 2023 match: What is the Pitch report?

This is a batting pitch, a total of 10 matches have been played on this pitch, in which the team batting first has won 6 matches and the team bowling first has won 5 matches. The average score on this pitch is 160. Batting first after winning the toss would be the right decision.

MI vs GT match prediction: Who will win IPL today match

Gujarat Titans to win after batting second in Ahmedabad.