Yash Dayal conceded the most expensive over in IPL 2023 when Kolkata Knight Riders chased down a whopping 204 runs in Ahmedabad on 9th April. A certain Rinku Singh hit Dayal for a staggering 31 runs in an over as KKR went on to chase the target in the very last ball. Dayal hasn't played a single match since then and Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya reflected on the situation.

GT had an easy outing against Mumbai Indians as they defeated the five-time champions in a one-sided encounter. Gujarat claimed their fifth victory of the tournament as a 55-run victory helped them in cementing their position in the second place in the IPL table.

MI vs GT: Hardik Pandya explained Yash Dayal's absence

During the toss, MI skipper Hardik Pandya was asked about the absence of Yash Dayal from GT's playing XI and the captain insisted the fast bowler will take more time to be back in action as he fell ill after the match against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 9.

"He fell ill and lost 7-8 kg after that match. There was a spread of viral infection during that period and also, due to the pressure he had faced, his condition is presently not good enough to take the field. Someone's loss is someone's gain at the end of the day. It is going to take some time before we see him on the field," Hardik said.

Coincidentally Gujarat's next match in IPL is against KKR and it remains to be seen whether they can avenge their brutal defeat at the Eden Gardens. Dayal's presence also would be of massive importance as it would be important for him to make a comeback and the match against KKR first perfect for him.

Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 squad

Hardik Pandya (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Pradeep Sangwan, R. Sai Kishore, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, David Miller, Matthew Wade, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Shivam Mavi, Kane Williamson, KS Bharat, Odean Smith, Mohit Sharma, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little.