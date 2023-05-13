Despite ending up on the losing side against Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans all-rounder Rashid Khan put up a brilliant batting display while chasing a target of 219 in the MI vs GT IPL 2023 match. Rashid played an unbeaten inning of 79 runs after the Titans' top and middle order failure and his innings included three fours and ten sixes.

Rashid Khan came to bat when the Gujarat Titans were struggling at 100/7 and they had lost all of their top batsmen like Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, David Miller, and Rahul Tewatia. The team was on the verge of a huge defeat but then in came Rashid and started to smash the MI bowlers to all parts of the ground.

MI vs GT: Rashid Khan stuns everyone with hisexplosive innings

The cricketing world was also left impressed with Rashid Khan's explosive batting display vs Mumbai Indians and came up with different reactions on Twitter.

Soon, there will be nothing that Rashid Khan cannot do..... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 12, 2023

Rashid Khan 79* (32) - on one leg. 😱👏 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 12, 2023

And yes…Rashid Khan! What an absolute beast! A consummate cricketer! One of the worlds most formidable spinners.. has legitimately evolved his T20 game, adding fancy and feisty striking to his repertoire! Rashid’s mettle is peerless! #MIvsGT @rashidkhan_19 @gujarat_titans @IPL… — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) May 12, 2023

Well bowled @rashidkhan_19 but @surya_14kumar batting on a different planet ! Unbelievable hitting ! Jahan dil Kare wahan 👏 what a 💯 but game on !! Not easy to defend at wankhade stadium #GTvMI — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 12, 2023

Coming back to the MI vs GT IPL 2023 match, batting first at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Indians put up a score of 218/5 courtesy of a magnificent hundred by Suryakumar Yadav. Surya played an innings of 103 runs of 49 balls and his innings consisted of 11 fours and six sixes. Other than his heroics, Rashid Khan also ended the innings with a four-wicket haul.

Chasing the target, the Titans' batting lineup never got going as many of their top batsmen were dismissed for low scores until Rashid Khan came to the rescue and played an innings of 79 runs. At last, Titans had to end on the losing side and lost the match by 27 runs.