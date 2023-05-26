MI vs GT: Rohit Sharma can't believe his eyes after Shubman Gill's extraordinary shot - WATCH

Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill played one of the finest knocks of T20 cricket as he scored a magnificent century against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023. This is Gill's third century of the season, which he brought up in just 49 deliveries. Gill smashed 129 off 60 balls including seven boundaries and ten sixes at a strike rate of 215.00. Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma was left stunned by Gill's blitzkrieg in Ahmedabad.

At one point during Shubman Gill's brilliant batting display, Rohit Sharma was left stunned as the young India star hit Cameron Green for a tennis forehand six. After Gill reached the three-figure mark in the 15th over of Gujarat's innings, Rohit was seen walking up to the 23-year-old to shake ends and congratulate him on the milestone. Also, note that Gill was dropped at 30 by Mumbai Indians all-rounder Tim David.

MI vs GT: Rohit Sharma speechless after Shubman's shot

Shubman Gill has also become only the fourth player in the history of the league to score 800 or more runs in a season. The other three players on the list are Virat Kohli, Jos Buttler, and David Warner. Gill has now secured the Orange Cap to his name as he surpassed Faf du Plessis to become the top run-scorer of the season. The right-handed batter has also hit five half-centuries this year.

GT vs MI: IPL 2023 Qualifier 2

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans posted a mammoth total of 233/3 in 20 overs thanks to some crucial contributions from Sai Sudharsan and Hardik Pandya. Mumbai Indians' bowlers were not up to the mark as two of their pacers conceded more than 50 runs each. Mumbai Indians will need 234 runs to win the match and qualify for the final. But the defending champions may not let go of the IPL 2023 Qualifier match easily since they have a star-studded bowling lineup consisting of Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, and Noor Ahmed.

Image: BCCI