Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav played a fantastic knock against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023 on Friday. The 32-year-old scored his maiden IPL century to help his team post a 200-plus runs target on the board. Suryakumar played an array of shots in all directions of the field to post his highest-ever IPL score. The Mumbai-born cricketer smashed an unbeaten 103 off 49 balls including 11 boundaries and six maximums.

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has picked one shot of Suryakumar from last night's match that impressed him the most. In a tweet, Sachin revealed the shot that stood out for him was the six over the third man off Mohammed Shami's bowling. Sachin said the way Suryakumar opened the face of the bat to create that angle off the blade is very very tough to do.

"Suryakumar lit up the evening sky today! He played excellent shots through the innings but the one that stood out for me was the 6 over third man off Mohammed Shami. The way he opened the face of the bat to create that angle off the blade at the same time is very very tough to do and not many batters in world cricket can play that shot," Tendulkar said.

Also Read: 'Never Seen This Before In My Life': Suryakumar's Incredibly Insane Shot Stuns AUS Great

.@surya_14kumar lit up the evening sky today!

He played excellent shots through the innings but the one that stood out for me was the 6 over third man off @MdShami11.



The way he opened the face of the bat to create that angle off the blade at the same time is very very tough to… — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 12, 2023

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans

Suryakumar came in to bat after Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan provided a decent start at the top with their 61-run partnership. Suryakumar smashed the fast bowlers and upped the ante when he completed his half-century off 32 balls, raising his second fifty off just 17 deliveries.

Afghanistan legspinner Rashid finished off in style when he caught Tim David off his own bowling for 4-30, but his departure left Suryakumar to take apart the pacers in the last three overs. He smacked Mohit Sharma for three fours and a swept six over square leg and reserved his best hit for Mohammed Shami when he smacked the seamer for a six over the short third man with his powerful wrist work.

Also Read: WATCH | Suryakumar Yadav's Crazy Shot Leaves Sachin Tendulkar & Livingstone' Flabbergasted

Suryakumar needed three off the final ball to complete his coveted century and he reached the landmark in style with his trademark swept six over square leg against Alzarri Joseph. Mumbai Indians posted 218/5 in 20 overs.

Mumbai fast bowler Akash Madhwal, playing in his fourth IPL game, proved a perfect impact substitute when his 3-31 helped to put Gujarat on the mat at 103-7. Rashid Khan forged a crucial partnership with Alzarri Joseph to help Gujarat narrow the margin of defeat. Rashid scored 79 off 32 balls including three boundaries and 10 sixes.

Rashid smacked five sixes against left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya, including three in the final over. Despite Rashid's impactful knock, Gujarat Titans lost by 27 runs. Suryakumar Yadav was named the player of the match for his scintillating innings with the bat.

With inputs from PTI