Mumbai Indians are not having a great run in the IPL 2023 and have already lost four of their seven games in the tournament. The Rohit Sharma-led side recently lost to Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans by 55 runs and which was also their second consecutive loss in a row. Now, following his team's loss in the MI vs GT match, former India opener Sunil Gavaskar has come up with a huge statement on Rohit ahead of the WTC final to be played from June 7 this year.

'He should take a little bit of a breather': Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar was not happy with Rohit Sharma after Mumbai Indians' loss and believes that the Indian captain is 'pre-occupied' and shall take a break. “I would like to see some change in the batting order. Honestly, I would also say that Rohit should maybe also take a break for the time being, and keep himself fit for the World Test Championship final. Rohit can come back again for the last few matches, but right now, he should take a little bit of a breather himself", Sunil Gavaskar said on Star Sports as per ESPNcricinfo.

“He is looking just that little bit preoccupied. Maybe at this stage he is thinking about the WTC final, I don’t know,” Gavaskar said. “But I do believe that at this stage he needs a little bit of a break, and come back for the last three or four matches so that he is in rhythm for the World Test Championship final', Sunil Gavaskar continued.

Mumbai Indians have had a sweet and sour start to their Indian Premier League 2023 campaign as they faced back-to-back defeats from Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings and then they won three consecutive matches vs Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. MI has now again lost the right path after their losses against Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans.

Sunil Gavaskar on Mumbai Indians chances to reach IPL 2023 playoffs

Sunil Gavaskar also spoke on Mumbai Indians' chances to reach IPL 2023 playoffs and feels it will be a miracle if they qualify. "It’s going to be a miracle that’s going to make them qualify for the IPL playoffs. The way they are at the moment, yes, they could conceivably finish [at number] four, but they will have to play some extraordinary cricket, both batting as well as bowling", Sunil Gavaskar said.