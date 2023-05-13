Suryakumar Yadav powered the Mumbai Indians to a 27-run victory over the Gujarat Titans by smashing his maiden Indian Premier League hundred. The Mr. 360 played an unbeaten inning of 103 off just 49 balls and his innings consisted of 11 fours and six sixes. His innings also led Mumbai to reach a gigantic score of 218/5 at the Wankhede Stadium in the MI vs GT IPL 2023 match.

Suryakumar Yadav's innings were loved by all of his fans and the cricketing experts as it was his fifth fifty-plus score in the last seven innings and he was also praised by a lot of cricketing experts for the same.

Cricket experts praise Suryakumar Yadav for his match-winning ton vs Gujarat Titans

A look at how the cricket experts reacted to Suryakumar Yadav's hundred vs Gujarat Titans.

53 no at the end of 17th over and 103 not out by the 20th. Incredible #SuryakumarYadav . Ghazab batting. pic.twitter.com/LMhwFIkyry — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 12, 2023

Well bowled @rashidkhan_19 but @surya_14kumar batting on a different planet ! Unbelievable hitting ! Jahan dil Kare wahan 👏 what a 💯 but game on !! Not easy to defend at wankhade stadium #GTvMI — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 12, 2023

Suryakumar Yadav batting in t20 cricket is unprecedented. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) May 12, 2023

Coming back to the MI vs GT IPL 2023 match, batting first on a batting Wankhede Stadium pitch, Mumbai Indians posted a first innings score of 218/5 wherein apart from Suryakumar Yadav, openers Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma also contributed with cameos of 31 and 29 runs respectively. Rashid Khan was the lone warrior in the bowling department from the Titans team and he ended the innings with a four-wicket haul.

Chasing the target, Gujarat Titans didn't have a good start to the innings and they lost their key players Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, and Hardik Pandya early and at one point they were 26/3. Then Rashid Khan came to the Titans' rescue and played an unbeaten inning of 79 runs which included three fours and ten sixes. At last, he was not able to take his team over the line and they ended up being on the losing side.