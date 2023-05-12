Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans are all set to clash against Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians in match 57 of Indian Premier League 2023. GT heads into the match on the back of a nine-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals, whereas Mumbai Indians head into the much-anticipated game after defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets in their last game.

MI vs GT, IPL 2023 Match: Confirmed Playing XI

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Vishnu Vinod, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Saha (wk), Shankar, Hardik, Mnohar, Miller, Tewatia, Rashid, Noor, Shami, Mohit, Joseph

MI vs GT, match IPL today: Toss update

Hardik Pandya won the toss and Gujarat Titans will bowl first.

MI vs GT, IPL 2023 match: Potential Impact Players

Mumbai Indians: A Madhwal, Ramandeep Singh, Dewalk Brevis, S Warrier, H Shokeen

Gujarat Titans: K Srikar Bharat, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, S Mavi, R Sai Kishore

IPL, MI vs GT: MI Qualification Scenario

Mumbai Indians need to win against GT to make sure they don’t find themselves among RCB, RR, and others. With GT and Chennai Super Kings looking certain to advance into the IPL 2023 Playoffs. They will target to qualify for the Playoffs as the fourth-placed team in the IPL 2023 points table.

IPL, MI vs GT: GT Qualification Scenario

Gujarat Titans head into the match as the table toppers with 16 points to their name in 11 games. With just three matches remaining in the league stage, a win against MI on Friday will ensure a top-two finish for the defending champions.

MI vs GT today match prediction: Who will win today IPL match?

Keeping in mind the records at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the team winning the toss is expected to bat first.

MI vs GT: Dream11 Predictions for IPL 2023 Match 57

Wicket-keepers: Wriddhiman Saha, Ishan Kishan

Batters: Shubman Gill (vc), David Miller, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera

All-rounders: Cameron Green, Hardik Pandya (c)

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Chris Jordan, Noor Ahmed

MI vs GT: Pitch Report for IPL 2023 Match 57

The pitch in Wankhede has been great for batsmen so far in the season. While batsmen will be able to score runs freely due to the short dimensions, spinners might come in handy at the venue as well. Fans can expect to witness a run-fest on Friday.

MI vs GT: Head-to-head records for IPL 2023 Match 57

MI and GT have encountered each other in the past on two occasions only. While MI won the first encounter by five runs in 2022, GT avenged the loss by winning the next clash by 55 runs in IPL 2023. This will be the first time GT will ever play at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

