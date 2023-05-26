MI Vs GT: What Happens If IPL Qualifier 2 Is Washed Out? Is There A Reserve Day?

Quick links:
Image: Star Sports
Mumbai Indians and Gujrat Titans will face each other in the qualifier of the IPL 2023. The fixture is set to take place at the picturesque Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, since rain affects the majority of the northern region of India, the question arises whether the rain will play spoilsports for the match that the nation has been waiting for.
According to the weather reports, it is quite drizzly this evening. The game is delayed, and the inspection will start at 7:20 PM.
Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans are out on the field and the inspection is going on. The pitch and squares have been completely uncovered, and warm-ups have begun.
UPDATE:— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 26, 2023
👉Toss to take place at 7:45PM IST
👉Start of Play at 8 PM IST#TATAIPL | #Qualifier2 | #GTvMI https://t.co/cIJJSar5Oy
The team’s captains, Rohit Sharma, and Hardik Pandya, are seen having a conversation during the warm-ups. The toss is set to be done at 7:45 PM, and the game is expected to start at 8:00 PM. So good news for cricket fans.
