MI Vs GT: What Happens If IPL Qualifier 2 Is Washed Out? Is There A Reserve Day?

Mumbai Indians and Gujrat Titans will face each other in the qualifier of the IPL 2023. The fixture is set to take place at the picturesque Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, since rain affects the majority of the northern region of India, the question arises whether the rain will play spoilsports for the match that the nation has been waiting for.

According to the weather reports, it is quite drizzly this evening. The game is delayed, and the inspection will start at 7:20 PM.

What happens if MI vs GT is washed out?

If rain continues to pour heavily and the game is washed out then Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans will reach the final as they topped the table of the Indian Premier League 2023.

The Super Over can be played even as late as 12:50 am to decide the winner of the match.

There is no reserve day for the IPL Qualifier 2 between MI and GT. Mumbai Indians would pray for the rain to relent as their chances hinder depend on it.

Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans are out on the field and the inspection is going on. The pitch and squares have been completely uncovered, and warm-ups have begun.

The team’s captains, Rohit Sharma, and Hardik Pandya, are seen having a conversation during the warm-ups. The toss is set to be done at 7:45 PM, and the game is expected to start at 8:00 PM. So good news for cricket fans.