MI Vs KKR: Confirmed Playing XI, Impact Players, Last-minute Fantasy Tips For IPL Match

Today in the ever-continuous IPL action, Mumbai Indians will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the first of the two matches that are scheduled. Both the teams are looking to proceed in the IPL points table, thus, exciting action is in-coming. Ahead of the match, get hold of all the important information from the MI vs KKR contest.

After incurring three successive defeats Mumbai Indians finally found a positive output when they defeated Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets. As for KKR, the team has experienced a mix of results, with 2 wins and as many losses. However, it's a new day and a new match, and the past does not hold much value in this incredible game of cricket. So, with the match about to begin, let's take a look at the confirmed playing XI of both sides, the head-to-head record, and the impact players list.

MI vs KKR, IPL 2023 match: Confirmed Playing XI

Mumbai Indians XI: Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Riley Meredith

Kolkata Knight Riders XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy

MI vs KKR, IPL 2023 match: Impact Players

Mumbai Indians: V Vinod, Rohit Sharma, R Singh, K Kartikeya, A Khan

Kolkata Knight Riders: A Sudhakar Roy, Mandeep Singh, D Wiese, V Arora, S Sharma

MI vs KKR, IPL 2023 match: Head to Head

Mumbai Indians have dominated the Kolkata Knight Riders in the head-to-head record of the Indian Premier League and till now the men in blue and gold have been able to win 22 matches out of 31 they have played. Knight Riders on the other hand have been on the winning side for nine times.

Coming to the record in the last five matches, Kolkata Knight Riders might have a certain edge as they have emerged victorious three times whereas, on the other hand, MI has been on the winning side twice.

MI vs KKR IPL 2023: Dream 11 last minute fantasy tips

Wicket Keepers: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaaz (wk)

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma (C), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana

All-Rounders: Andre Russell, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Umesh Yadav, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith