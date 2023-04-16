MI Vs KKR: Here's Why Rohit Sharma Is An Impact Sub Against Kolkata Knight Riders

MI vs KKR: Mumbai Indians will take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai Indians in match 22 of the Indian Premier League 2023. The hosts will be looking to continue their winning momentum with the win they achieved against Delhi Capitals whereas the Knight Riders will be looking to get back on the winning track after the loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Why is Rohit Sharma not in the starting XI?

The Mumbai Indians will be playing in the absence of their captain Rohit Sharma as he will be out of the match due to a stomach bug. MI batsman Suryakumar Yadav who came in as a stand-in captain during the match vs Kolkata Knight Riders informed that Rohit has caught a stomach bug and he will not play in today's match.

However, Rohit Sharma might not be in the playing XI but he has been listed in the impact players list and might come into play when he feels better. Rohit Sharma returned to blistering form in the match against Delhi Capitals and scored an IPL half-century after almost two years. Rohit played an innings of 65 runs off 45 balls which included six boundaries and four sixes. The MI captain played an important role in his team’s six-wicket win over the Delhi Capitals.

Coming to the preview of the match, Mumbai Indians will be playing in the absence of fast bowler Jofra Archer and the onus will be on Riley Meredith to lead the pace attack.

Speaking about Kolkata Knight Riders, the Nitish Rana-led side has a lot to worry about as the bowlers now have not left any impact in the tournament and have leaked runs constantly in the first two matches.

Batting has also let the Knight Riders team management down and no other batsman except Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, and Venkatesh Iyer has been able to fire till now in the tournament.