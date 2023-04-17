KKR Vs MI: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma Hijack Zaheer Khan During Live Interview- WATCH

KKR vs MI: After enduring consecutive losses, Mumbai Indians are back to winning ways. On Sunday, the MI team collected a comfortable win over KKR and got to four points on the IPL 2023 Points Table. Following the win, it was the turn to celebrate the positive result and to showcase the gaiety Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma hijacked the broadcasting space of Zaheer Khan and got the former Indian bowler to run.

The IPL 2023 match 23 turned out to be memorable for the Mumbai Indians franchise and its supporters. In the match against KKR, the much-anticipated debut of Arjun Tendulkar took place and after being challenged to chase a daunting 186, the team saw two of the foremost players returning to form. Ishan Kishan and the captain for the day Suryakumar Yadav picked apart the KKR bowling and were instrumental in Mumbai Indians' win.

Also read: CSK Vs RCB IPL Live Score, Today Match Latest Updates

KKR vs MI: Ishan and Rohit hijack Zaheer Khan during live interview

Following the win celebration began on the ground. The players along with the team owners circled the Wankhede stadium while waving the blue flags of the Mumbai Indians. Covering the distance, the group entered the broadcasting space of Jio Cinema, where Zaheer Khan was standing along with the other presenters. Being aware of Khan's presence, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan pulled Zaheer Khan into the celebration. Watch what transpired on the ground.

While Mumbai Indians came out celebrating, KKR also had some moments to cherish from the match. Venkatesh Iyer, who scored an exceptional 104 off 51 deliveries in the match became ironically the second batsman after Brendon McCullum to score a century for Kolkata Knight Riders. Moreover, the batsman has been consistent for KKR. So, with the majority of the tournament still left to be played KKR would be fancying their playoff qualification chances.

MI vs KKR: IPL 2023 match 22 summary

The MI vs KKR match became a major talking point as the much-awaited debut of Arjun Tendulkar took place in the fixture. As for the on-field action, batting first KKR posted a total of 185 courtesy of an incredible century by Venkatesh Iyer. Mumbai Indians though comfortably chased down the total, as two of the foremost players in their batting line up Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav found form and made quick runs. MI got the win by 5 wickets with 14 balls to spare.