MI vs KKR: Nitish Rana and Hrithik Shokeen face BCCI sanctions after ugly incident in IPL match

Mumbai Indians captain Suryakumar Yadav was fined Rs 12 lakh after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Suryakumar was fined Rs. 12 lakh.

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana was fined 25 percent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the match which MI won by five wickets.

Rana admitted to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL's Code of Conduct.

Mumbai Indians bowler Hrithik Shokeen was fined 10 percent for breaching the league's code of conduct.

The rivalry between two players in the Indian domestic circuit came to the fore at the IPL stage on Sunday, with Rana and Shokeen engaging in a war of words in the first innings.

The incident happened in the ninth over of KKR innings, when the Mumbai Indians bowler gave an earful to Rana after dismissing the KKR captain, who stopped in his tracks to turn around and hurl some words back at the bowler.

Shokeen admitted to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.5 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct.

For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the match referee's decision is final and binding.