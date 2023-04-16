MI Vs KKR: South African Twins Marco, Duan Jansen Register All Time IPL Record

MI vs KKR: There have been many instances in the past when brothers have taken part in cricket, especially in the Indian Premier League. Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan, Brendon and Nathan McCullum and Hardik and Krunal Pandya are among the few who have enjoyed some stellar seasons of cricket. In this season of the Indian Premier League a bowling brothers duo has been launched on the stage of the cash-rich tournament.

Marco Jansen announced his arrival in 2021 when he made his debut for Mumbai Indians in the IPL. The South African fast bowler has been playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad and now his brother Duan Jansen made his debut for Mumbai Indians against KKR. It wasn't smooth sailing for the younger one but it's only a start as the two brothers are expected to be involved more severely in the IPL in the coming years. They became the first twin brother duo to feature in IPL as earlier no other such feat has been recorded. Marco has been the most prominent name in cricket among the two brothers Jansen made both his Test and ODI debut for South Africa against the Indian team in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

Duan is yet to feature for his country in international cricket and it remains to be seen when he finally breaks through in the South African side.

Marco has played 11 Tests for SA, in which he has taken 44 wickets at an average of 22.38 and an economy rate of 3.32. His best bowling figures in Tests are 5/35. He has 306 runs to his name in 18 innings, with one half-century and an average of above 20. He has also played nine ODIs, in which he has taken 10 wickets at an average of 45.70 and an economy rate of 5.83. His best bowling figures in ODIs are 2/46. He has also scored 131 runs in seven innings at an average of over 26, with the best score of 43.

Marco has also played two T20Is, in which he has taken four wickets at an average of 22.50 and an economy rate of 11.25. His best bowling figures are 3/52. He has also scored 12 runs in one T20i inning.

So far, ten pair of siblings have played IPL:

Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan (India) Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh (Australia) Michael Hussey, David Hussey (Australia) Albie Morkel, Morne Morkel (South Africa) Brendon McCullum, Nathan McCullum (New Zealand) Dwayne Bravo, Darren Bravo (West Indies) Siddarth Kaul, Uday Kaul (India) Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya (India) Sam Curran, Tom Curran (England) Marco Jansen, Duan Jansen (South Africa).

With inputs from ANI