MI Vs LSG: Check Out Mumbai Indians And Lucknow Super Giants' Record In IPL Eliminator

MI vs LSG: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians, a five-time champion team, are prepared to face the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023 Eliminator at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday. Although the Lucknow Super Giants finished in third place on the points table, cricket fans, and experts believe that the Mumbai Indians have an upper hand due to their ability to perform exceptionally well in the knockout matches. With most number of IPL titles to their name, Mumbai Indiansalso hold the record of playing most IPL finals after MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings. Therefore, it is worth examining Mumbai Indians' record in the eliminator phase.

Mumbai Indians' record in IPL Eliminator

Since the inception of the IPL Playoffs in 2011, Mumbai Indians have qualified for the eliminator stage three times. In their first appearance on home turf against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2011, Mumbai Indians emerged victorious by 4 wickets but fell short of clinching the IPL title that year. Their next two eliminator matches were against their arch-rivals, the Chennai Super Kings.

On both occasions, the Chennai Super Kings outpplayed Mumbai Indians. The first eliminator took place in Bengaluru in 2012, with CSK winning by a margin of 38 runs. The second eliminator occurred in 2014 at Brabourne in Mumbai, where Rohit Sharma and Co. once again failed to secure a victory, losing to an inspired CSK side by 7 wickets.

Also Read: With Mumbai Indians' Batting Finally Clicking, Lucknow Super Giants Bowlers Have Task Cut Out

Now, Mumbai Indians have a prime opportunity to level the playing field in their overall eliminator record in the IPL as they face the Lucknow Super Giants at the Chepauk Stadium on Wednesday.

2011: MI win eliminator against KKR by 4 wickets, lose Qualifier 2 to RCB by 43 runs

MI win eliminator against KKR by 4 wickets, lose Qualifier 2 to RCB by 43 runs 2012: MI lose eliminator to CSK by 38 runs

MI lose eliminator to CSK by 38 runs 2014: MI lose eliminator to CSK by 7 wickets

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Posts Heartwarming Tweet, After Mumbai Indians Qualify For IPL 2023 Playoffs

Lucknow Super Giants' record in IPL Eliminator

Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, have played just one Eliminator, which they lost against RCB by 14 runs. LSG was one of the two new teams added to the IPL roster last year. They managed to reach the playoffs in their first year in the league.

Image: BCCI