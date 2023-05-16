MI Vs LSG Match Prediction: Who Will Win Today IPL Match, Dream11 Team, Playing XI & More

The Lucknow Super Giants will be up against the Mumbai Indians in match 63 of the Indian Premier League 2023 and both the teams will be hoping to win the match and grab a place in the knockout stage of the tournament. The IPL 2023 is going under its last phase and from here every match has become very important as eight out of ten teams are in contention to qualify for the playoffs.

The Lucknow Super Giants are coming off win against Sunrisers Hyderabad and the team will be hoping to continue the momentum up against the Mumbai Indians as well. The team is full of quality players like skipper Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Kyle Mayers, Ravi Bishnoi and many more. The team will like to win the match vs MI so that they can put one more step forward in the battle of playoffs.

Mumbai Indians on the other hand are also coming into the match after defeating Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The team has now started to gain winning momentum and now will wish to continue the same in the clash vs Lucknow Super Giants. The team batting line up has also started to perform and players like Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav have risen to the occasion and are contributing to the team's win.

MI vs LSG IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians Qualification Scenario

The Mumbai Indians are currently placed on the third spot in the Indian Premier League 2023 points table and are on 14 points from 12 matches. The team atleast needs to win one of the their upcoming two matches if they want to make a comfortable place in the knockout round of the tournament.

MI vs LSG IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants Qualification Scenario

The Lucknow Super Giants on the other hand are placed in the fourth position in the IPL 2023 points table and the team is 13 points from 12 matches. The team needs to win both of its upcoming matches if they want a comfortable place in the last four teams of the tournament. If the team fails to win one match out of the ramaining two they will have to depenf up on the results of the other teams if they want to move forward in the next round of the tournament.

MI vs LSG IPL 2023: Probable Playing XI

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Vishnu Vinod, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya(c), Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Avesh Khan

MI vs LSG IPL 2023: Probable Impact Players

Mumbai Indians: A Madhwal, Ramandeep Singh, Dewalk Brevis, S Warrier, H Shokeen

Lucknow Super Giants: D Hooda, A Badoni, Swapnil, D Sams, Guleria

MI vs LSG IPL 2023: Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock(w)

Batsmen: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran

All Rounders: Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Piyush Chawla, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Chris Jordan

MI vs LSG today match prediction: Who will win today IPL match?

The Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians have been in good form till now in the tournament and eyeing the performance of both the teams, MI are favoirites to win over LSG in the match scheduled to take place in Lucknow.

MI vs LSG IPL 2023: Pitch Report

The pitch at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow is known to be helpful for the spinners and it is very difficult for the batsmen to score runs on this ground. Defending the target can prove to be brilliant in the match and the average frst innings score on the ground is 135.

MI vs LSG IPL 2023: Head to Head

Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants have enountered eachother twice in the history of the tournament and its the LSG who have emerged victorious on both the occasions.