Lucknow Super Giants fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq has been in the headlines and a constant presence on social media for numerous number of reasons. Naveen was recently seen in action in the MI vs LSG IPL 2023 Eliminator wherein he picked up a four-wicket haul and gave away just 38 runs. The Afghan pacer dismissed Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma, Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma. However, this time it was his celebration that was the center of attraction which the right-arm Lucknow pacer did after dismissing Rohit and Green.

Naveen-ul-Haq closed his eyes and ears while celebrating the wickets of Rohit Sharma and Cameron Green just like the LSG captain KL Rahul, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury. Former India batsman Sunil Gavaskar has given Naveen a slight suggestion over his celebration.

Sunil Gavaskar believes that Naveen-ul-Haq has had issues with the crowd off late, but this time when he has picked he should not close or 'chuck' his ears whereas he shall listen to the crowd's applause.

'Don't celebrate by getting your ears chucked': Sunil Gavaskar

“He had issues with the crowd. Don't celebrate by getting your ears chucked. This time he has got a wicket. He's got to hear the applause", Sunil Gavaskar said while doing commentary on Jio Cinema.

"Don't close your ears even when someone scores a century': Sunil Gavaskar

"Don't close your ears even when someone scores a century. Hear applause, put your hands behind your ears and say 'Hello, can I hear you now?' Celebration should be like this only. I'm old saying this, by the way", Sunil Gavaskar added.

Besides everything, Lucknow Super Giants fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq was amongst the trolls due to his 'sweet mangoes' celebration and was brutally trolled on social media after LSG lost to Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2023 Eliminator.

Getting to the highlights of the match, Mumbai Indians while batting first at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai put up a first innings score of 182/8 in which Cameron Green top scored with an innings of 44 runs in just 23 balls. His innings included six fours and one six. Suryakumar Yadav also contributed to the team's total and played a knock of 33 runs and helped his team register a competitive score on a turning Chepauk pitch.

Chasing the target, Lucknow Super Giants started off poorly and lost Prerak Mankad, Kyle Mayers, and Krunal Pandya early. The fall of wickets didn't stop here and MI pacer Akash Madhwal broke the backbone of the LSG batting, Madhwal picked up a five-wicket haul for just five runs in his spell of four overs. Marcus Stoinis tried to handle the team innings and played a knock of 40 runs but didn't receive any support from the other end. At last, Super Giants lost the match by 81 runs and were eliminated from the tournament.