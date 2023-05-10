MI Vs RCB: Anushka Sharma Shows Many Emotions As Chris Green Drops Dinesh Karthik - WATCH

Anushka Sharma is a frequent attendant of IPL 2023. The actress seldom misses an RCB match for which her husband Virat Kohli plays. On Tuesday, Sharma was in attendance at the Wankhede stadium as RCB was playing MI in match 54 of IPL 2023.

Being a known personality and the wife of ever-expressive Virat Kohli, the cameramen at IPL seemingly always seek a reaction from Anushka Sharma, wherever anything with the context of RCB takes place. On Tuesday, something similar of the sort happened and the camera was at the right spot to catch the reaction of the Bollywood actress. Sharma was elated after witnessing Cameron Green dropping the catch of Dinesh Karthik.

Anushka Sharma reacts with joy as Cameron Green drops Dinesh Karthik

As Royal Challengers Bangalore were batting first, the innings was in a precarious situation. Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell were back in the hut and now a cameo knock was needed to finish things off on a high. Dinesh Karthik, who came in at 6 was in the middle to provide just that. However, in the 17th over a slow delivery by Chris Jordan was mistimed by Dinesh Karthik and it seemed curtains are about to come on his stay on the crease, but much to the delight of the RCB fans and Anushka Sharma, Cameron Green dropped the catch.

Anushka Sharma's reaction on Kartik's catch drop 🥰♥️ pic.twitter.com/NPTC0zA27f — Kuldeep Sharma (@RCB_Tweets__) May 9, 2023

Anushka Sharma jumped with joy as the ball popped out of Green's hand. Karthik got a lifeline and added crucial 15 runs afterwards that took RCB to the score of 199. While the score was comeptitive, on the day MI reigned supreme over RCB.

MI vs RCB IPL 2023: MI record convinncing win over RCB

For Royal Challengers Bangalore, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell stepped up once again to take the team's total to 199. Virat Kohli had an off day on the field as he went back after just getting off the mark. In reply, Mumbai Indians were given a blistering start by Ishan Kishan. He scored at a strike rate of 200 and made the most of the field restrictions. Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, had another quiet night. He could only score 7 off 8 balls. The protagonists behind Mumbai Indians' victory are Suryakumar Yadav and Nehal Wadhera. SKY scored 83 off just 35 balls and Wadhera 52 off 34 balls. The duo built a 140-run stand and left RCB in complete shambles. Mi won the match by 6 wickets and Suryakumar Yadav was adjudged the man of the match for his exceptional innings.