MI Vs RCB IPL 2023 Match: Confirmed Playing XI, Impact Players, Last-minute Dream11 Tips

MI vs RCB: Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin their IPL 2023 campaign against Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The match is scheduled to begin at 07:30 PM on April 2, 2023. The Faf du Plessis side will be looking to end their drought for the IPL title and win the tournament this year. RCB has pretty good players like Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, and Mohammed Siraj.

Virat Kohli has returned to form and has performed well for the Indian team in the last six months. Virat has scored runs in all three formats and will be looking to score runs for his team in IPL 2023 as well.

Mumbai Indians on the other hand will be looking to win their sixth title and also kick off their campaign with a win. MI has not had a good outing in the Indian Premier League since the last two editions and has not been able to make it to the playoffs. However, the five-time IPL champions will be missing the services of Jasprit Bumrah but under his absence, all the responsibility will be on Jofra Archer who will lead the pace attack.

MI vs RCB IPL 2023: Confirmed Playing XI

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma, N Wadhera, Cameron Green, H Shokeen, Jofra Archer, Piyish Chawla, A Khan

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf Du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Md. Siraj, Reece Topley, Karan Sharma, A Deep

MI vs RCB IPL 2023 match: Impact players

Mumbai Indians: A Rawat, R Singh, J behrendoff, S Mulani, S Warrier

Royal Challengers Bangalore: V Vinod, M Lormor, S Prabhudessai, D Willey, S Yadav

RCB vs MI IPL 2023: Head to Head

If we talk about the Head to Head scenario of both teams so the Mumbai Indians lead the tally with 17 wins whereas Bangalore has been on the winning side 13 times. Mumbai also has an edge in Bengaluru and till now they have eight of the last ten matches they have played here. However, if we talk about the last five matches so RCB has won four of the last five encounters whereas MI has been on the winning side one time.

MI vs RCB IPL 2023: Toss Update

Royal Challengers Bangalore win the toss and have chosen to field first

MI vs RCB IPL 2023: Dream 11 Fantasy Tips

Wicket Keeper: Ishan Kishan, Dinesh karthik

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Faf Du Plessis

All Rounder: Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Reece Topley, Karan Sharma