'You Will Feel It Is MS Dhoni': Former World Cup-winner Compares Indian Youngster To MSD

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians were yet again not able to win their first match of the Indian Premier League just like the other ten seasons and lost the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight wickets. The match was a Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis masterclass who put on 148 runs for the first wicket and took their team over the line single-handedly.

Batting first in the match the Mumbai Indians didn't have a great start as they lost four early wickets and big names like Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav failed to perform. Cameron Green also got out cheaply to Reece Topley. At one stage it looked like MI will be wrapped up inside 20 overs but young batsman Tilak Varma rose to the occasion and played an unbeaten knock of 84 runs off 46 which consisted of nine fours and four sixes.

MI vs RCB: Tilak Varma hits an MS Dhoni like shot- Watch

During the innings, Tilak Varma hit an MS Dhoni-like helicopter shot on the last ball of the Mumbai Indians innings and told why such a talented batsman he is. Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif has heaped praise for the young batsman and has said, "Leg side is his strong suit. He uses his bottom hand but he makes room as well, hits sixes straight down the ground, and plays the scoop shot. So it is not that he can only score on the leg side. The helicopter shot - if you watch it through a mirror, you will feel it is MS Dhoni because you will see him as a right-hander there."

"The most difficult time was last year. Mumbai was struggling and was losing matches continuously but his bat kept on firing. So he showed that he has courage. He played for the first time for the Mumbai Indians and scored regularly and he continued that form here", Mohammad Kaif said.

Tilak Varma also performed during the Indian Premier League 2022 and scored a total of 397 runs at a strike rate of 131.02 and also consisted of two half-centuries.