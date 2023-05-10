'...is not the greatest': Ravi Shastri fires stern message to India skipper Rohit Sharma

Former India cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri has slammed Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma's shot selection in recent IPL games, saying that "it's not the greatest." Shastri remarked that Rohit's great strength is his ability to play cricketing shots and he often tends to have more time than a lot of players when it comes to playing fast bowlers. Shastri suggested Rohit give himself a little bit more time while playing shots.

“I think give yourself a little bit more time. His shot selection is not the greatest. He mentioned he has a different role to play. But give yourself that little bit more time, his great strength is his ability to play cricketing shots and he has more time than a lot of players in the world when it comes to playing the quicks,” Shastri told Star Sports.

Rohit Sharma in IPL 2023

Rohit Sharma has not been in the best of forms for the past several months apart from a couple or three scintillating innings here and there. Rohit started the IPL 2023 season with some decent scores as he smashed 1, 21, 65, 20, 28, 44 in his first six matches. However, Rohit's form dipped significantly in the last five games where he could muster just 12 runs including two back-to-back ducks against Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings.

The six-time IPL winner is currently ranked 42nd on the list of highest run-scorers of the season. He has amassed just 191 runs in 11 matches at a dismal average of 17.36 and a strike rate of 124.83. This is thus far Rohit's worst performance with the bat in IPL history. If Rohit fails to breach the double-digit mark in Mumbai Indians' remaining matches, it will be the first time in his IPL career that he would score less than 200 runs.

Also, note that it is very important for the Indian cricket team that Rohit comes back to form in time as India are slated to play in the World Test Championship final immediately after the conclusion of IPL 2023. The BCCI has already announced the squad for the championship match. Rohit will captain the Indian team in the marquee ICC event, which is scheduled to take place in June.

Image: BCCI/PTI