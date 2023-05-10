MI vs RCB: What happened to Dinesh Karthik? RCB star fails to keep wickets against MI

Veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik played a brilliant cameo during the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians. The 37-year-old came in at a crucial stage for his side and smashed a quickfire 30 off 18 balls including four boundaries and one six. However, Karthik did not keep wickets for RCB in the second innings of the match and Anuj Rawat stood in his place.

RCB head coach Sanjay Bangar revealed in the post-match press conference that Karthik started feeling unwell during the course of his innings and even vomited on his way back to the pavilion after getting dismissed. Bangar said the next match for RCB is after four days and that should be enough gap for Karthik to get well with medicine. Bangar called Karthik an important member of the side, adding "he has a big role to play."

"During the course of the innings, Dinesh Karthik started feeling unwell, he was a bit dehydrated and on his way back he also vomited. There is enough gap for us, maybe three-four days, so with medicine, I think he should be fine. He is an important member for us and he has a big role to play," Bangar said at the post-match press conference.

Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to field first against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2023 match. Much to RCB's misfortune, they lost Kohli early who departed after scoring 1 run off 4 deliveries. RCB skipper Faf Du Plessis continued his brilliant run as he led the team from the front and scored 65 off 41 deliveries.

Du Plessis's innings consisted of 5 boundaries and 3 sixes. Apart from Du Plessis, it was Maxwell's 68 off 33 deliveries that helped RCB cruise smoothly throughout the first innings. Some late assault by their wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik also helped RCB as they registered a score of 199 at the loss of 6 wickets in their quota of 20 overs.

The chase seemed quite difficult for Mumbai Indians with an out-of-form Rohit Sharma opening the proceedings for them. Mumbai Indians had a sigh of relief as Ishan Kishan looked pretty comfortable and attacked Royal Challengers Bangalore's attack. Ishan Kishan's 42 off 21 deliveries helped RCB breach the 50 runs mark within 5 overs.

Rohit on the other hand kept on struggling for runs. After Ishan was dismissed, it was Rohit Sharma's turn to follow him to the dressing room. The Mumbai Indians' skipper was dismissed for 7 off 8 deliveries. After Rohit's wicket, it was the SKY and Wadhera show. Syryakumar ended with an 83 off 35 balls and Wadhera steered MI home with an unbeaten 52 off 34 deliveries.

Mumbai beat Bangalore by 6 wickets and they now have 12 points from 11 games and are comfortably placed in the 3rd position in the points table

