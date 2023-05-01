Mumbai Indians managed to put up a brilliant display of cricket as they defeated Rajasthan Royals by six wickets in IPL 202 at the Wankhede Stadium. A brilliant batting performance ensured Mumbai stayed in the hunt for a playoff spot despite having a poor start to this campaign. Rohit Sharma who celebrated his 36th birthday on Sunday was in the midst of another controversy.

The MI skipper had to return back to the pavilion very cheaply as he could only manage a mere three runs as they were chasing a mammoth 213 runs.

As Sandeep Sharma dismissed the opener, Rohit also took a bit of time before travelling back to the dressing room. the incident triggered a lot of confusion among the fans as it had remained unclear whether ball dislodged the bail or Sanju Samson's gloves had hit the wickets.

MI vs RR: Rohit Sharma's dismissal sparked a lot of doubt, IPL clears the air

But the official Twitter handle of the Indian Premier League now cleared all the air as they posted a video of the dismissal which clearly showed that the ball hit the bails pretty quickly before Samson collected it. Mumbai went on to win the match as some terrific hitting from Tim David and Tilak Varma lifted them upto 7th place in the IPL table.

Earlier Yashasvi Jaiswal's maiden century helped Rajasthan Royals to post a massive 212 runs on the board but it ended in a disappointing way for the visitors as they lost the match with three balls toi spare.

Social media saw a lot of chatter as some of them even wondered why the Mumbai captain did not opt for a review.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (wk/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal