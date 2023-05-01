Rohit Sharma became a major talking point for the cricketing world on Sunday, as Mumbai Indians defeated Rajasthan Royals by six wickets in match 42 of Indian Premier League 2023. As the Indian captain celebrated his 36th birthday on April 30, he also completed 150 games as a captain and left fans in splits with his hilarious post-match conversation with presenter Harsha Bhogle. However, it was Rohit’s dismissal in the second innings of the game that became the talk of the town.

Rohit Sharma was dismissed by Sandeep Sharma in the second over of Mumbai Indians’ run chase of 213 runs. This led to a major controversy as the footage of the dismissal showed Sanju Samson's gloves very close to the stumps. As Rohit walked back to the pavilion, fans wondered if the dismissal was legitimate or if Samson’s gloves knocked off the bail instead of the ball. Click here to watch Rohit Sharma's dismissal.

ALSO READ | MI Vs RR IPL Highlights: Mumbai Indians Pull Off A Brilliant Victory Over Rajasthan Royals

“Well Well Well! We have another controversy in this game. Did the ball remove the bails or it was Sanju Samson's gloves that flicked them? Why did Rohit Sharma not review it?,” a Twitter user wrote. “That Side on replay never seen in that wicket or after that wicket that's really shocked. I'm not saying that was not out but shocked to see that side on replay not showing today,” another fan added.

Well Well Well! We have another controversy in this game. Did the ball remove the bails or it was Sanju Samson's gloves that flicked them? Why did Rohit Sharma not review it? #MIvsRR #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/Ri84aHF0wM — Ridhima Pathak (@PathakRidhima) April 30, 2023

Watched Rohit Sharma's wicket replay many times, I think he is not out. According to me it was Sanju Samson's glove which was hit to the stumps.



But whatever, the decision would've been accurately known if DRS have been taken. I wish it was reviewed. 💔💔 #MIvsRR #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/N6bCTBUr0i — Vihaan Shergill (@Vihaan_Shergil) April 30, 2023

I think this was not out, but no one check in third umpire, Rohit Sharma also gone as think he is out, but reality is seems to be differ. Sanju Samson gloves hit upper bails of wickets. Is Out or Not Out? #MIvRR #MIvsRR #RRvMI



(Pic: @Cricketracker) pic.twitter.com/akbkApqUTY — Kishan Kishor (@itskishankishor) May 1, 2023

ALSO READ | RCB Vs LSG IPL Live Score, Today Match Latest Updates: All Eyes On KL Rahul

IPL, MI vs RR: Was Rohit Sharma not out against Rajasthan Royals?

As mentioned by the fan, the big screen initially showed no side angle replay, which provided fans no context about where Samson’s gloves actually were. However, in a video that later went viral among fans, the Rajasthan Royals’ skipper can be seen standing much behind the stumps as he collects the ball. “Sanju Samson's gloves were not close to the stumps yesterday during Rohit Sharma's dismissal,” a fan wrote sharing the footage from IPL 2023 match 42.