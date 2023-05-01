IPL: Is He The Next Kieron Pollard? Rohit Sharma Says Cricketer Has 'Big Shoes To Fill'

On his birthday, Rohit Sharma could not deliver the blitz courtesy of a controversial dismissal. But Mumbai Indians got the last laugh as they won the match in a remarkable manner. While Tilak Verma has become a regular patron, MI got a new match-winner on Sunday, who is now directly being compared with Kieron Pollard. Sharma addressed the comparison.

Tim David played a blistering knock of 45 off 14 balls and took his side home, chasing a mammoth total of 213. David’s fiery innings were empowered with five 6s and two 4s. A knock that has put him in a position where comparisons with one of the franchise greats Kieron Pollard were made.

Rohit Sharma on comparison between Kieron Pollard and Tim David

MI captain Rohit Sharma discussed the parallels between Pollard and Tim David in the post-match presentation. Sharma paid heed to the capability that David possesses and also reminded of the endless times when the West Indian batsman rescued Mumbai. Here’s what he said.

"Very pleasing to see how we chased this. Last game here also we came close to a similar target. We have the ability but need to back ourselves. (On David being next Pollard) Big shoes to fill, Polly for so many years won us so many championships. But Tim has so much ability and power. In the back end, having that power keeps the bowler thinking," Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

IPL 2023 MI vs RR: Mumbai Indians won the match by 6 wickets

Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals locked horns at the Wankhede Stadium. Royals came on to bat first and courtesy of an immaculate display of batting by Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rajasthan Royals put on a monumental target of 213 in front of MI. Jaswal scored a blistering knock of 124 off 62 balls.

Buoyed by the tremendous score, RR carried the momentum in the second innings and removed a major threat after dismissing Rohit Sharma early in a disputed fashion. Ishan Kishan also struggled to get his timing right and soon fell after contributing 28 off 23. At 76 for 2 after 8.2 overs, Cameron Green and Suryakumar Yadav paired up and took on the Royals’ bowlers. Both added vital runs to their side and brought the team on course for a sweep. In the quest to reach the target, both lost their wickets. But with capable batsmen like Tilak Verma and Tim David in the squad, the team had no reason to lose it. Both Verma and David exhibited big-hitting prowess and finished it off in style. MI won the match by 6 wickets, while RR's Yashasvi Jaiswal received the Player of the Match award for his extraordinary innings.