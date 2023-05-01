On Sunday, Tim David's sixes not only made the Mumbai Indians' fans jump with joy but also brought a huge smile to the face of Sachin Tendulkar. Tendulkar, who was watching the MI vs RR match from the sidelines was seen enjoying the massive hits that came off the bat of David. In the match, Mumbai Indians prevailed by 6 wickets.

With the daunting task of chasing 213 runs in front of them, Mumbai batters had the license to go out and whack whatever was there to be hit. While Mumbai Indians succeeded in their cause the victory became sweeter as their team mentor Sachin Tendulkar enjoyed the explosive batting of the new match-winner Tim David. The Jio Cinema Twitter handle shared the snippet of the master blaster from the match.

Also Visit: RCB Vs LSG IPL Live Score, Today Match Latest Updates

MI vs RR IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians get much needed respite

Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals locked horns at the Wankhede Stadium. Rajasthan Royals came on to bat first and courtesy of an immaculate display of batting by Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rajasthan Royals put on a monumental target of 213 in front of MI. Jaswal scored a blistering knock of 124 off 62 balls.

Buoyed by the tremendous score, RR carried the momentum in the second innings and removed a major threat in the form of Rohit Sharma early on. Ishan Kishan also struggled to get his timing right and soon fell after contributing 28 off 23. At 76 for 2 after 8.2 overs, Cameron Green and Suryakumar Yadav paired up and began to take on the Royals' bowlers. Both added vital runs for their side and brought the team on course for a victory. In the quest to get the target both held out, however, with capable batsmen like Tilak Verma and Tim David present in the ranks the team had no reason to panic. Both Verma and David exhibited big-hitting prowess and finished off in style. MI won the match by 6 wickets. Yashasvi Jaiswal received the Player of the Match award for his memorable innings.