MI Vs RR Today IPL Match Prediction: Dream11 Team, Playing 11, Pitch Report, Toss Update

Aiming to gain the winning momentum Mumbai Indians will be up against the Rajasthan Royals in match 42 of the IPL 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Rohit Sharma-led side will look to end their losing streak which began after they registered a hattrick of wins whereas the men in pink and blue are coming into the match with a high morale and would also like to continue the same in the clash against MI.

Mumbai Indians till now have had a bitter and sweet campaign in the Indian Premier League 2023 as they started their campaign with losses against Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore and then struck a hattrick of wins vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, and Kolkata Knight Riders. However, the team went back on the losing track as they lost to Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in their previous matches. Skipper Rohit Sharma would like to make his birthday more special with a win over the Rajasthan Royals.

Rajasthan Royals on the other hand are amongst the top four teams in the points table and are also coming off a convincing win over the Chennai Super Kings. The Sanju Samson-led side would like to continue its winning momentum and also strengthen its place in the Indian Premier League 2023 points table.

MI vs RR, IPL 2023 match: Probable Playing XI

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (wk/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, c, Jason Holder, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

MI vs RR, IPL 2023 match: Probable Impact Players

Mumbai Indians: Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Shams Mulani, Vinod, Sandeep Warrier

Rajasthan Royals: Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Murugan Ashwin, KM Asif, K Yadav

MI vs RR today IPL match prediction: Who will win today IPL match?

Seeing the current form and squad of the Mumbai Indians and the Rajasthan Royals, RR might emerge victorious in the match at the Wankhede and can hand over MI yet another loss.

MI vs RR: Best team for Dream11 today match

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson (wk/c)

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers: Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa

MI vs RR IPL 2023: Pitch report today match

MI vs RR pitch report: The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is expected to assist the batsmen and yet another high-scoring encounter in the Indian Premier League 2023.

RR vs MI, IPL 2023 match: What is the head-to-head record?

Coming to the head-to-head record between both the teams, Mumbai Indians till now have a slight edge over the Rajasthan Royals as in the total 27 matches of the IPL, MI has been able to win 14 times whereas RR has been on the winning side for 12 times. One match has ended in no result between both the teams.