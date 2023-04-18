MI vs SRH: Arjun Tendulkar impresses Mumbai Indians team management with bowling display

In match 25 of IPL 2023, Mumbai Indians is taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad. The match is taking place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium and has begun with Mumbai Indians batting first after losing the toss. Both the teams would be looking for a win to further move in the points table.

After a losing start to the IPL 2023 campaign, both teams have found the winning formula and have won their last two games. However, after today only one team will be able to continue the winning run going. After beating KKR in their last match, Mumbai Indians got back to winning ways and have seemingly shown their trust in Arjun Tendulkar.

The 22-year-old pacer has retained his place in the MI Team after impressing the Mumbai Indians team management in the previous match against Kolkata Knight Riders. Tendulkar gave away 17 runs in his 2 overs vs KKR.

MI vs SRH, IPL 2023 Match: Confirmed playing XI

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan(wk), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff,

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

MI vs SRH, IPL 2023 Match: Impact Players

Mumbai Indians: V Vinod, R Singh, Riley Meredith, S Mulani, K Kartikeya,

Sunrisers Hyderabad: G Philips, Umran Malik, V Sharma, Abdul Samad, M Dagar Sanvir

MI vs SRH, IPL 2023 Match: Toss

Sunrisers Hyderabad wins the toss and elects to bowl first.

MI vs SRH: IPL 2023 live streaming details

The match is set to commence at 7:30 PM IST and the live streaming of the MI vs SRH match will be available on Jio Cinema while the live telecast will available on Star Sports network.

MI vs SRH, IPL 2023 Match: Head to Head

Mumbai and Hyderabad have faced each other in 19 matches in IPL. Out of these 19 games, Mumbai have won 10 whereas Chennai have come out victorious on 9 occasions.

MI vs SRH IPL 2023: Pitch Report

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium offers a batter-friendly track. However, bowlers can also receive some help from the surface if they bowl in the right areas. The dew factor will play a role in the game as well. Overall a high-scoring match is expected to take place at the venue.

MI vs SRH Dream11 prediction & fantasy tips

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan Batters : Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Harry Brook

: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Harry Brook All-rounders: Cameron Green

Cameron Green Bowlers: Umran Malik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Piyush Chawla

MI vs SRH: IPL match today prediction

Sunrisers Hyderabad may get the better of Mumbai Indians today.