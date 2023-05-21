MI Vs SRH: Dream 11 Prediction, Playing XI, Head To Head Record For IPL 2023 Match 69

Quick links:
Image: BCCI/IPL
MI will take on SRH in an all-or-nothing game today. The equation is partially complicated for Mumbai Indians as not only they have to beat SRH today but also have to keep in mind the margin of victory turns out to be quite wide as NRR will play a crucial role, should RCB win and finish off at 16 points as well. Ahead of the MI vs SRH match, let's take a look at the predicted XI and head-to-head record of both teams.
The IPL 2023 league stage is at its fag end. With GT, CSK, and LSG taking the first three spots only 1 playoff spot is left now. Two prominent contenders for the left-out space are RCB and MI. Both could end up at 16 points, but if it happens the NRR will decide who will break the threshold of the last 4. However, if one wins and the other loses, then the winner will proceed. But if both lose, then Rajasthan Royals could also come into contention. So, to evade that situation Mumbai Indians have to win today. However, SRH is in front of them to put on the spoils. Thus, with all at stake can MI secure victory today?
Also Visit: MI Vs SRH IPL Live Score, Today Match Latest Updates
Mumbai Indians have the home advantage and will come out with a purpose. They are the favorites in the match and likely get the victory. Thus, MI will likely get the win over SRH today.
The Wankhede Stadium is known to be batting-friendly due to the true nature of the wicket and quick outfield. The average score batting first in IPL at the venue is 169. Runs have come galore this IPL, putting MI in-form batters at an advantage.
Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad have come across 20 times in the coveted league. On 11 occasions MI won, whereas 9 times SRH got the better of Mumbai. So the head-to-head battle stands at 11-9 in favor of MI.
IPL 2023 News - Get latest live update on Indian Premier League 2023 Today Match News, IPL Live Scores, IPL Points Table, and many more on India Cricket News, Sports News.