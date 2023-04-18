MI Vs SRH: Ishan Kishan's Powerful Shot Strikes Rohit Sharma, Wife Ritika Concerned- WATCH

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma during the MI vs SRH IPL 2023 match was struck really hard by fellow opener Ishan Kishan while he took on an extreme half-volley bowled by Marco Jansen. Kishan hit the shot so hard that Rohit didn't have any chance to get out of the way and the ball struck his knee. The MI captain fell on the ground after the ball hit his leg but the injury was not serious and he was alright.

Coming to the match, Sunsirers Hyderabad won the toss at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium and elected to bowl first. Mumbai Indians openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan gave them an explosive start and the team scored 42/1 in the first five overs before Rohit got dismissed for 28. Rohit's wife Ritika was extremely concerned after the incident.

Rohit Sharma also completed 6000 runs in the Indian Premier League and reached the milestone after hitting a four to Washington Sundar in the third over of the innings. Rohit now has 6014 runs in 232 Indian Premier League matches at an average of 30.22 and also at a strike rate of 130.03.

Rohit Sharma was the fourth player to achieve the milestone after Virat Kohli, David Warner, and Shikhar Dhawan. Coming back to the match, both the teams are coming off wins against the Kolkata Knight Riders and would also like to continue the winning momentum.