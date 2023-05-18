'My body became heavy, didn't know what was happening': Siraj on his most daunting memory

RCB vs SRH: Faf Du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bangalore are all set to lock horns with Aiden Markram's Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 65th match of IPL 2023. SRH are already out of the playoff race, but as far as things go for Royal Challengers Bangalore, they can still make it to the playoffs and better their chance of winning the coveted trophy for the first time. Virat Kohli, Faf Du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, and Mohammed Siraj have played pivotal roles for RCB in IPL 2023 and a lot will depend on them if the Bangalore-based franchise are to win their maiden title.

Speaking to the social media team of RCB, Siraj recalled his maiden IPL game in Hyderabad and shared an interesting story on how he got hit for three consecutive fours in his first over and took the wicket on the fourth delivery. Siraj also revealed how he got to know he was playing on the day of the match after former SRH head coach Tom Moody called.

"I was selected for the first time in 2017 for SRH. I had not played the opening matches. But after six matches I got an opportunity. Tom Moody called me and said, 'Where are you, mate?' I told him, 'I am at home.' He said, 'You are playing today.' At that moment I didn't know what was happening to me. I immediately went to the stadium," Siraj said.

"Then I played a match and made my debut against Delhi. It was my first experience playing in a packed stadium. I can't express the pressure I was in at that point in time. My body had become heavy. While running I felt my legs heavy and got hit for 3 fours in a row. Fourth ball I got the wicket so the pressure was released," he added.

SRH v RCB Game Day Preview



SRH vs RCB: Playing XIs and Impact Players

SRH predicted XI: Anmolpreet Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (captain), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Sanvir Singh, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Fazalhaq Farooqi

RCB predicted XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (captain), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Michael Bracewell, Anuj Rawat, Wayne Parnell, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

Image: BCCI