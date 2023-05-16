Mohammed Siraj Hosts Virat Kohli And Other RCB Teammates At His Home In Hyderabad - WATCH

Royal Challengers Bangalore are all set to play against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next match of the Indian Premier League 2023 on Thursday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The match is very important from Bangalore's point of view as they would be looking to win the match and take one more step forward towards the playoff stage of the tournament. However, ahead of the match RCB cricketer Mohammed Siraj welcomed his whole team to his home in Hyderabad and the video for the same is going viral on the social media.

The video features Mohammed Siraj welcoming his fellow teammates including Virat Kohli, skipper Faf du Plessis, Kedar Jadhav, Glenn Maxwell and many others at his new house opening situated in Film Nagar Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad. Siraj has been in excellent form this season and the right arm fast bowler has taken 16 wickets in the 12 matches he has played in IPL 2023.

Mohammed Siraj welcomes RCB to his new home in Hyderabad

READ: MI vs LSG Today IPL Match Live Score

Coming back to Royal Challengers Bangalore current scenario in the Indian Premier League 2023, the team is currently placed on the fifth spot in the points table and is coming off a 112 run win against the Rajasthan Royals in their last match. Talking about the summary of the RR vs RCB IPL 2023 match, batting first at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, RCB posted a total of 171/5 in which skipper Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell ended up scoring fifties and played knocks of 55 and 54 runs respectively. No other batsman was abe to contribute to the team's total.

Chasing the target, Rajasthan Royal didn't have a good start as they lost both the openers Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler and skipper Sanju Samson inside the first three overs and it was Wayne Parnell who broke the back bone of the RR batting line up. The fall of wickets didn't stop and the whole team was wrapped up for a score of 59. This gave RCB a win by 112 runs which was a real booster for the team eyeing the most important playoff stage.