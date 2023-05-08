MS Dhoni And Deepak Chahar Try To Knock Down Each Other During A Fierce Battle - WATCH

Ahead of their match against Delhi Capitals in Chennai, the Chennai Super Kings squad including skipper MS Dhoni, batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad, and bowler Deepak Chahar are chilling out in the gaming arena and the whole team squad is seen engaged in playing different games. The franchise uploaded a video for the same on their official Instagram handle wherein Chahar and Dhoni were seen battling out in a shooting game together.

Uploading a video on the official Instagram handle Chennai Super Kings wrote in the caption, "Some Gaming before Jamming together for the Team dinner at Kings arena!." The video featured key players like MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, and many more.

Apart from MS Dhoni and Deepak Chahar playing together, Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Tushar Deshpande were seen playing table tennis together whereas Devon Conway, Maheesh Theekshana, and many more were engaged in playing pool together.

Coming back to Chennai Super Kings' current scenario in the IPL 2023, the team is currently placed at the second spot in the points table with six wins and four losses out of 11 matches. The franchise's one match was washed out against the Lucknow Super Giants in which two points were distributed between both the teams. CSK is just two wins away from acquiring a place in the tournament playoffs and currently is at 13 points from 11 matches.

The team recently defeated the Mumbai Indians in match 49 of the Indian Premier League 2023 at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and emerged victorious by six wickets. Batting first in the match MI registered a score of 139/8 wherein after the failure of big names like Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, and Cameron Green it was Neahl Wadhera who came up with 64-run innings off just 51 balls and it included eight fours and one six. Apart from Wadhera, Suryakumar Yadav and Tristan Stubbs played cameo innings and took the team's score to close to 140.

Coming into chase the target, CSK started off well as usual and openers Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad added 46 runs for the first wicket. After Ruturaj's dismissal, Conway also departed for 44 but had laid a strong foundation of the team's chase. At last it was Shivam Dube who played a cameo of 26 runs and won his team the match by six wickets.