CSK vs RR: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings were not able to cross the line against the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals in match 17 of IPL 2023 and fell short of the target by three runs. MS Dhoni tried to take his team over the line and played a knock of 32 off 17 balls which consisted of one four and three sixes but it was Sandeep Sharma's heroics in the last over which didn't allow the CSK captain to hit a six off the last ball.

Matthew Hayden on one of the biggest issue of MS Dhoni

Former Australia and Chennai Super Kings batsman Matthew Hayden has highlighted one of the biggest issues MS Dhoni faced during the CSK vs RR IPL 2023 match and said to the broadcasters, “We will not give fans the false expectations that nothing’s wrong. There is definitely something wrong with MS Dhoni. His running between the wickets is usually quite electric, which was not there today."

“As the innings progressed on, we saw him limping quite heavily. There are some question marks, that I am sure that MS Dhoni will have to answer and the medical staff will get straight into it. He will want to keep playing in the tournament", Hayden said.

Coming back to the match, CSK captain MS Dhoni invited the Rajasthan Royals to bat first at Chepauk. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler came out to bat for the visitors and the openers made their intentions clear from the very first ball. However, Jaiswal was not able to cause much damage and was dismissed by Tushar Deshpande.

Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal though tried to balance Rajasthan Royals' innings and played knocks of 52 and 38 runs each. Royals in the end managed to score 175/8 in their 20 overs and gave CSK a target of 176.

While chasing the target the Chennai Super Kings didn't register a good start as they lost Ruturaj Gaikwad for a score of ten. Devon Conway and Ajinkya Rahane tried to balance the CSK innings but soon got out for scores of 52 and 31 respectively. The middle order also was not able to do much and each batsman got out in single digits. All the hopes were pinned on MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja and they tried their best but were not able to take their team over the line.