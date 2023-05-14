MS Dhoni-led CSK's New Role At Chepauk Breaks The Internet Ahead Of CSK Vs KKR

In a video shared by Chennai Super Kings on the eve of the IPL 2023 Match 61 against Kolkata Knight Riders, the CSK players can be seen trying out their hands at a new role at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The MS Dhoni-led squad can be seen flying drones at the iconic venue, ahead of CSK’s last home game in the league stage. Here’s a look at the video, where the likes of MS Dhoni, Rajvardan Hangargekar, and others turn pilots at Chepauk.

Chennai Super Kings heads into the match eyeing to become the first team who can mathematically qualify for the IPL 2023 Playoffs. They are currently placed second in the IPL 2023 points table with a tally of 15 points. Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans sit at the top of the standings with 16 games and have played an equal no. of games as CSK.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders are eighth in the standings with 10 points. A loss against CSK on Sunday will end their hopes of making it to the playoffs. The CSK vs KKR match will be the second fixture of Sunday, as Royal Challengers Bangalore face Rajasthan Royals in the noon match.

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Probable Playing XIs

CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana (Impact Substitute: Ambati Rayudu)

KKR Probable XI: Jason Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana/Umesh Uadav, Suyash Sharma, Varun CV (Impact Substitute: Anukul Roy)

IPL 2023 Match 61: CSK vs KKR IPL 2023 Squads

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Sisanda Magala, Ben Stokes, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Akash Singh, Bhagath Varma, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, N Jagadeesan, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee, Mandeep Singh, Johnson Charles, David Wiese, Aarya Desai