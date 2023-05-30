MS Dhoni Meets Hardik Pandya And His Wife After CSK Triumph Over GT To Win IPL 2023

Wholesome moments were witnessed in the after-match of the Indian Premier League 2023 final, as Chennai Super Kings won their fifth trophy on Sunday. MS Dhoni became the biggest talking point for fans as he yet again proved to be the best cricketing mind in the game. After CSK won the match, Dhoni was seen spending quality time with the losing captain Pandya and his family.

Known for being MS Dhoni’s apprentice among the fan circles, Pandya, his wife Natasa Stankovic, Krunal Pandya, and his wife Pankhuri Sharma were seen conversing with the legendary Indian captain. Meanwhile, Dhoni was accompanied by his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva. Here’s a look at the illusive post-match scenes from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday night.

ALSO READ | 'If I Had To Lose, Don't Mind Losing To Him': Pandya On MS Dhoni After IPL 2023 Title Loss

Ravindra Jadeja overpowers Shubman Gill during CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final

The match started with Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill getting off to a flying start before Dhoni mesmerized everyone with a thunderous stumping. The former India captain’s 0.1 sec stumping to dismiss the man in form, Gill became one of the main highlights of the first innings. In his last four games for GT ahead of the IPL 2023 final against Chennai Super Kings, Gill hit three centuries in four games.

The 23-year-old won the IPL 2023 Orange Cap award for scoring 890 runs in 17 games, which is the second-highest run tally in an IPL season after Virat Kohli's 973 runs in 2016. However, Ravindra Jadeja made the most of the opportunity by contributing to all three departments. He first helped CSK get rid of Shubman in the first innings and followed it up with his finishing effort in the second.

ALSO READ | Ravindra Jadeja Shuts Down All Rumours Of MS Dhoni Rift With One-line Post For CSK Captain

With 10 runs required to win off the last two balls, Jadeja slammed a six to Mohit Sharma in the penultimate ball. It is worth noting that Mohit was sensational in the final over, starting it with four back-to-back yorkers. However, the 34-year-old held his nerves to finish things off with a boundary.