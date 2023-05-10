MS Dhoni Meets Oscar Winning Team Of 'The Elephant Whisperers', Gifts Them Jersey - WATCH

Ahead of the match against Delhi Capitals, the Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni was seen meeting and felicitating the actors and director of the oscar winning Indian movie, The Elephant Whisperers. Dhoni met the real-life actors in the film Bomman, Bellie, and film director Kartiki Gonsalves.

MS Dhoni gave a special number seven jersey to the actors Bomman, Bellie, and to the director of the film Kartiki Gonsalves. The CSK shared the visual for the same on their official social media handle in which Dhoni can be seen felicitating the actors and his daughter Ziva as well can be seen meeting the cast of the movie.

MS Dhoni meets "The Elephant Whisperers" cast; Watch

"Roars of appreciation to the team that won our hearts! So good to host Bomman, Bellie, and filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves!", wrote Chennai Super Kings on their social media handle while sharing the visuals.

Roars of appreciation to the team that won our hearts! 👏



What was "The Elephant Whisperers"?

"The Elephant Whisperers" is a very well-acknowledged Oscar-winning documentary directed by Kartiki Gonsalves which tells us the story of an old couple Bomman and Bellie who take care of the baby elephant Raghu.

Apart from MS Dhoni, the film cast was felicitated by Chennai Super Kings owner Rupa Gurunath and Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited CEO KS Vishwanathan.

"We are very happy to celebrate our elephant caregivers Bomman and Bellie along with Kartiki, whose engrossing storytelling spread the heart-warming tale far and wide. It is a matter of great pride for all of us that our own people have reached the global stage. Conserving Asian Elephants is the need of the hour and we are also happy to extend our support to the two elephants Ammu and Raghu by contributing towards their living expenses", said KS Vishwanathan.

Coming back to Chennai Super Kings' current scenario in the Indian Premier League 2023, the men in yellow are currently ranked second in the tournament points table and will be facing the Delhi Capitals in their next match at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.