MS Dhoni Opens Up On His Fan Support In IPL 2023; 'Think They Will Chase Me Throughout'

Chennai Super Kings were not able to get over the line in match 37 of IPL 2023 against Rajasthan Royals and lost by 32 runs. Despite their team's loss, the Chennai fans came in huge numbers to support their team and especially the team's captain MS Dhoni. Dhoni is a player that is loved all across the country and despite playing an away game in Jaipur it looked like his team was on their home turf at Chepauk. After the conclusion of the CSK vs RR match, the wicketkeeper-batsman opened up the support and love he gets on the ground from his fans.

MS Dhoni opens up on the fans support

"They'll be chasing me throughout. It's a very special venue, it is very close to my heart. I got my first ODI hundred in Vizag and that gave me a run of 10 more games. The 183 I scored here gave me another year. We've been playing all around but it's good to be back here", MS Dhoni said after the match.

Reviewing the match, MS Dhoni also shared his thoughts regarding his team's performance in the CSK vs RR IPL 2023 match and also shared his unhappiness with the team's bowling performance. "It was quite an above par score. The reason were the first six overs, we gave away too many, and at the same time, the wicket was best to bat then. The bowlers did well in the middle and at the death, there were 5-6 boundaries scored of edges. They got a par-plus score and we didn't get the best of starts in the first six overs", MS Dhoni said.

Coming back to the key highlights of the match, RR batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal starred in the first innings and played a major role by playing an inning of 77 runs in just 43 balls. His innings included eight fours and four sixes whereas the other batsmen including Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, and Dhruv Jurel ended up playing cameos and contributed to the team's win.

Chasing the target, Chennai Super Kings made a slow start and only added 42 runs till the sixth over. Shivam Dube came up with a half-century and played a 52-run knock in 33 balls which included two fours and four sixes. In the end, the equation and the required run rate became unreachable and CSK ended up being on the losing side.