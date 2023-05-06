MS Dhoni Plots Rohit Sharma's Dismissal, Outfoxes Mumbai Indians' Skipper - WATCH

CSK vs MI: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings faced a challenging time in the IPL 2023 season after two back-to-back defeats against Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings, followed by a match being abandoned due to rain. However, the team aimed to regain its position at the top of the points table as they hosted their rivals, Mumbai Indians, at their home ground on Saturday. Chennai won the toss and decided to bowl first, trusting their strengths and looking to combine them with some brilliant tactics of MS Dhoni.

The Chennai team got off to an impressive start, taking three wickets within the first three overs of the match. The highlight of the bowling innings was the dismissal of Mumbai Indians' skipper Rohit Sharma. This was his second consecutive duck in IPL 2023, with Chennai's Dhoni masterminding the wicket.

Here's how Dhoni masterminded Rohit's wicket

Dhoni played some mind games with Rohit, setting up a backward point, short third, and slip while Chahar bowled a slower delivery. Rohit tried to play a lap shot over a short fine leg, but he mistimed the shot, and the ball clipped his thumb before lobbing toward the gully region. Ravindra Jadeja completed the catch, and Chahar pointed toward Dhoni, acknowledging his plan for the dismissal.

Watch how @ChennaiIPL plotted the dismissal of the #MI skipper 🎥🔽 #TATAIPL | #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/fDq1ywGsy7 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 6, 2023

Rohit's dismissal left commentators surprised at how he fell into Dhoni's trap. It was the 16th time Rohit had been dismissed for a duck in IPL, the most ever by a batter in the tournament's history. His last four scores read as 2, 3, 0, and 0. Chahar's elation after taking the wicket demonstrated the effectiveness of Dhoni's strategy.

Chennai's win against Mumbai Indians will put them back in contention at the top of the IPL 2023 points table. The dismissal of Rohit Sharma was a significant factor in Chennai gaining momentum in the match, highlighting the effectiveness of Dhoni's tactics in the game. Mumbai Indians only managed to put in 139/8 in 20 overs. CSK will now need just 140 runs to win the game.

Image: BCCI