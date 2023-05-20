MS Dhoni Reveals Reason Behind CSK's Incredible Success In IPL, 'There Is No Recipe'

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Saturday revealed the reason behind his team’s incredible success in the Indian Premier League. CSK defeated Delhi Capitals by 77 runs in their final league stage game to qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs. Chennai booked a spot in the top two and is expected to play against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 on May 23. Also, note that CSK has failed to reach the playoffs twice in IPL history.

Speaking about his team’s performance in the post-match interview, Dhoni said there’s no recipe for success. But they try to pick the best players and give them the best slot to perform. Dhoni also credited the CSK team management for backing the players, adding that the athletes are most important in running a successful franchise. CSK will probably finish in the second position on the IPL 2023 points table, ahead of Lucknow Super Giants.

“There is no recipe for success, you try and pick the best players and give them the best slot to perform. And groom them in the areas where they are not strong, somebody has to sacrifice their slot for the team. Credit to the management as well, they always back us. But, the players are most important, without the players, we can’t do anything,” Dhoni said at the post-match press conference.

Dhoni on CSK's death bowling

Dhoni also spoke about CSK's death bowling and revealed how Tushar Deshpande has developed over the course of the season. The skipper said Deshpande has the confidence now to execute his skills under pressure.

"I think in death bowling, confidence is very important. Tushar has developed because he is able to execute under pressure, he has the confidence now. And when you keep playing the same players, it helps. I think the bowlers have also taken responsibility, Pathirana is quite a natural to bowling at the death but Deshpande has really developed there," he added.

"I think we need to figure out and pick players who are team first - not bothered about individual performance and perform the best at knockout stages. It is difficult to judge from the outside, we try and adjust to the players and environment as well. Even if they come at 10%, we can adjust 50% to fit them better into the team," Dhoni concluded.

Image: BCCI