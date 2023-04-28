CSK vs RR: MS Dhoni runs out Jurel with a pinpoint direct hit without even removing gloves- WATCH

Chennai Super Kings were not able to get past Rajasthan Royals' 204-run target in match 37 of the IPL 2023 and fell short of the target by 32 runs. The MS Dhoni-led side suffered the second loss against RR in the current edition of the tournament and also lost their top spot in the points table. Despite CSK's loss in the match, the team's skipper Dhoni never leaves any moment to entertain his fans and he was able to produce yet another such moment when he dismissed opposition batsman Dhruv Jurel by hitting a direct throw on the stumps by wearing his keeping gloves.

CSK vs RR: MS Dhoni gives example of his brilliance

During the 20th over of the Rajasthan Royals innings, on the fourth ball of the last over Devdutt Padikkal failed to get bat on the ball and run away for a bye run. The ball went straight to MS Dhoni and he made no mistake and ran Dhruv Jurel out by hitting a bull's eye despite wearing his keeping gloves. Click here to Watch

Ms Dhoni and his run out skills behind the wicket Has difrent fanbase 🥹💉🔥 #IPL2023 #MSDhoni #RRvCSK pic.twitter.com/1eSRytVdOI — ADA SHARE (@ada_share) April 27, 2023

MS Dhoni is one of the finest wicketkeepers in the world and is also praised by many cricket experts across the world for his sharp keeping skills. Besides all this Dhoni also opened up about his love affair with the Sawai Mansingh Stadium where he played an explosive unbeaten innings of 183 against Sri Lanka in 2004.

"This is a very special venue, my first ODI hundred in Vizag gave me 10 games but the 183 I made here gave me another one year. It was great to be back here", MS Dhoni said to the official broadcaster.

Coming back to the match, Batting first at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium Rajasthan Royals posted a first-innings total of 202/5 wherein Yashasvi Jaiswal top scored with innings of 77 runs. Apart from Jaiswal's fifty, other batsmen including Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, and Dhruv Jurel ended up playing cameos and contributed to the team's win.

Chasing the target, the Chennai Super Kings batsmen batted with a slow approach and just added 42 runs till the sixth over. Shivam Dube came up with a half-century and played a 52-run knock in 33 balls which included two fours and four sixes.

In the end, the target proved to be too much for the visitors and the Royals were able to end their losing streak and went to the top of the IPL 2023 points table.